Will scrap 2,715 polluting buses by March 2025: BMTC to NGT

The BMTC has committed to switching over to clean and green fuel by scrapping 2,715 buses belonging to Bharat Stage-II and III, which are said to be 10 times more polluting than BS-VI buses, by 2025.

In an affidavit before the National Green Tribunal, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said that it would replace 1,033 BS-III buses by the end of March with BS-VI or electric vehicles. It also committed to replacing 550 BS-II buses by March 2023, 650 by March 2024 and 482 by March 2025. In addition, 3,797 BS-VI vehicles that are old than 11 years will also be replaced.

In the affidavit, the BMTC removed a line that said the transition to less-polluting vehicles can happen “only if funds are provided by the government of Karnataka for purchase of new buses”.

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

The NGT has been hearing a petition filed by one Vinay Shivananda Naik for adopting eco-friendly CNG buses.

In its response, the BMTC submitted that the emission norms data provided by the sales manager of Ashok Leyland that “diesel vehicles are more environment-friendly than the CNG BS-VI norms vehicles”.

At the previous hearing, the NGT had directed the BMTC not to shirk its responsibility by comparing itself with private vehicles. In its affidavit, the transporter stated that compared with 80 lakh vehicles in Bengaluru, it runs only 6,512 buses, which puts its share of emissions “not even 0.09%”.

The NGT had sought a concrete action plan from the BMTC for replacing old diesel vehicles with new green and clean-fuel vehicles in a shorter timeline.

“Then this tribunal can accept their action plan and pass appropriate orders giving direction to implement the same,” it said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: