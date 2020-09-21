Wintry weather in Bengaluru to continue for three days

The city and other south interior parts of the state will continue to experience wintry weather for the next three days, the IMD has predicted.

With many parts of the city reporting moderate rain late Saturday night, the city witnessed a change of weather.

A thick blanket of cloud kept the sun away throughout Sunday, plunging temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius.

Officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, attributed the cold condition to a ‘shear zone’, which is a weather system characterised by low-pressure areas and depression in the atmosphere.

IMD Bengaluru director Geeta Agnihotri said the east-west shear zone was present in the atmosphere between 3.1 and 7.6 above the mean sea level.

"Moisture is coming from different seas and we have a dense cloud formation, which is not allowing the sunlight to penetrate through," she explained.

Between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Sunday, Chokkasandra received 12 mm rain, while Sampangiramnagar, Jnanabharathi, Kottigepalya, and Chamarajpet recorded 11 mm.

Shettihalli, VV Puram, Maruthi Mandir Ward, Nagapura, and Galianjaneya Temple wards recorded 10.5 mm rain, with RR Nagar and Rajmahal Guttahalli reporting 10 mm.

The rain kept citizens indoors throughout the day and reduced vehicular movement on the roads to a bare minimum. Traffic was slow on Basaveshwara Circle, Nrupatunga Road, KR Circle, Majestic, and surrounding areas.

Waterlogging at some areas

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad inspected the areas that reported rain-related issues.

Waterlogging was reported in a few isolated places.

Traffic movement was slow on Race Course Road, Shivananda Circle, Okalipura, Malleswaram, Koramangala, and other places.

No tree falling had been reported and zonal officials are attending to damages caused due to the rain.