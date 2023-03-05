Wires fall on car in B'luru, driver escapes narrowly

Wires fall on car in Bengaluru near Ejipura signal, driver escapes narrowly

Speaking to DH, the car's owner said that he has yet to file a complaint as he is awaiting the Bengaluru City Police and Traffic Police's response to his tweet

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 05 2023, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 09:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A man driving in his car had a narrow escape from serious injury after multiple wires snapped and fell on his car's windshield. 

On Friday, Philip Tiju Abraham, a software architect, was driving home from his office in Koramangala to Whitefield around 4.45 pm when multiple wires above his car snapped and fell on his car right before the Ejipura signal. 

He was able to remove the wires and tie it up with the help of other drivers who stopped behind him.

Read | Bengaluru Metro: A transit system that may be lost in transition from approval to realisation

Philip posted his dashcam footage on Twitter on Saturday and wrote: "A close call with death, it sure felt like! I was in my car, about to drive through Ejipura signal when what seemed to be telecom wires fell on to my car. I was too stunned at the moment but had enough sense to hit the brakes!"

Speaking to DH, Philip said that he has yet to file a complaint as he is awaiting the Bengaluru City Police and Traffic Police's response to his tweet. 
 
"This is mostly happening because of the Ejipura flyover work," he said. 

Philip had installed a dashcam in his car a few months ago following a harrowing fake accident case that occurred last August, where he was threatened and cheated of Rs 10,000. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Accident

What's Brewing

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

Back in the art game

Back in the art game

Karnataka: Not a fruitful year for mango farmers

Karnataka: Not a fruitful year for mango farmers

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

 