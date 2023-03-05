Wires fall on car in Bengaluru near Ejipura signal, driver escapes narrowly

A man driving in his car had a narrow escape from serious injury after multiple wires snapped and fell on his car's windshield.

On Friday, Philip Tiju Abraham, a software architect, was driving home from his office in Koramangala to Whitefield around 4.45 pm when multiple wires above his car snapped and fell on his car right before the Ejipura signal.

He was able to remove the wires and tie it up with the help of other drivers who stopped behind him.

Philip posted his dashcam footage on Twitter on Saturday and wrote: "A close call with death, it sure felt like! I was in my car, about to drive through Ejipura signal when what seemed to be telecom wires fell on to my car. I was too stunned at the moment but had enough sense to hit the brakes!"

Speaking to DH, Philip said that he has yet to file a complaint as he is awaiting the Bengaluru City Police and Traffic Police's response to his tweet.



"This is mostly happening because of the Ejipura flyover work," he said.

Philip had installed a dashcam in his car a few months ago following a harrowing fake accident case that occurred last August, where he was threatened and cheated of Rs 10,000.