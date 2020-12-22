Wistron violence: Govt appoints top cop to oversee police probe

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appointed Additional DGP (law and order) Pratap Reddy as the officer superintending the ongoing police probe into the recent violence at Taiwanese firm Wistron’s facility in Kolar.

“Given the seriousness of the incident, the home minister has ordered that a high-ranking officer be appointed to oversee the investigation,” a statement from Bommai’s office stated.

The police have arrested more than 300 people in connection with the rioting that took place at the Wistron facility on December 12, Bommai said. “Investigation by the concerned superintendent of police and IGP is underway. Police units have been deployed around the facility to restore law and order,” he stated.