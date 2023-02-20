With 18 medals, Murali S breaks all records in Visvesvaraya Technological University

Murali S, a civil engineering student of Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT), will receive the highest number of 18 gold medals during the 22nd annual convocation of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to be held on Friday.

He has the distinction of being the recipient of the highest number of gold medals in the history of the varsity.

Vice chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar told a press conference here on Monday that Prof T G Sitharam, chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi, will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. Governor and Chancellor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will preside. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan will grace the occasion.

Krithi S, a mechanical engineering student of Kurunji Venkatramana Gowda College of Engineering, Sullia, DK Kannada district, will be receive eight gold medals.

Vikram Kirloskar, former vice chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motors, will be presented the honorary degree of doctor of science posthumously.

Vidyashankar said BE-BTech degrees would be conferred on 53,415 students, B Arch on 1,045 students, B Plan on nine students, M Arch on 82 students, M Tech on 1,366 students, MBA on 4,279 students, MCA (2 years) on 1,591 students and MCA (3 years) on 441 students.

The VC said BIT tops the list with 28 ranks, of which 15 were for undergraduate and 13 for postgraduate, RNS Institute of Technology, Bengaluru was second with 21 ranks, of which 6 were for undergraduate and 15 for postgraduate, Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology, Davangere was third with 16 ranks, of which 10 were for undergraduate and 6 for postgraduate.

Registrar Prof B E Rangaswamy and registrar (evaluation) Prof T N Sreenivasa were present.

Results in 10 days

VTU will, henceforth, make results available to students within 10 days of the last examination.

Vice Chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar said, “We want to announce results within 10 days of the last examination. Recently, the seventh semester results were announced on the ninth day and the eighth semester results on the eighth day after the exam.

He said VTU had made necessary changes in its curriculum as per the National Education Policy (NEP) and the curriculum would be updated and revised annually as per technological developments and needs.

“We have made interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary subject choices available for students. Present technologies will become obsolete in the coming years and we need to prepare students for the future. We are making efforts to match our academic calendar with those of All India for Council for Technical Education and international academic calendar to ensure that students don’t lose one year after completing their degrees. We are planning for the next convocation in October to make degree certificates available for students early,” he said.

“We are signing memorandums of understanding with some foreign varsities for joint degrees,” the vice chancellor added.

Vidyashankar said the curriculum and study material in Kannada medium had been prepared by the varsity, but no student had taken admission in Kannada medium for the second consecutive year in any of the affiliated colleges.