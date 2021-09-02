With eye on 95% coverage, BBMP to extend timings at Covid-19 vaccination centres

Starting this month, the BBMP is planning to extend timings at two vaccination centres in each assembly constituency from 8 am to 9 pm.

Other vaccination centres will continue with the existing timing of 8 am to 2.30 pm. Timings will be extended if people are seen waiting beyond the closing hours.

The civic body wants to cover 95% of the city population with at least one dose in the next 45 days and is looking to vaccinate one lakh citizens a day.

Zonal officials have also been asked to identify slum areas and lower-income groups with inadequate coverage to set up special vaccination sites, said Randeep D, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health).

The civic body will also create mobile vaccination centres in places with higher footfall such as markets, bus stands, railway stations, government offices and tech parks.

With mega vaccination fairs on Wednesdays, the BBMP hopes to reach 1.5 to two lakh people.

Officials have warned vaccination sites not to forcefully test those coming for jabs, clarifying in an order that only those with symptoms must be tested.

Doorstep vaccination

Following requests, the BBMP has allowed its teams to vaccinate elderly and bedridden individuals at home.

“We have instructed them to wait for half an hour to ensure there are no adverse reactions. Those receiving vaccination will also be given details of people to contact in case of an adverse reaction,” Randeep told DH.