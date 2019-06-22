With health in mind, Bengaluru bends for yoga

Bengaluru: Bengalurueans embraced yoga on Friday, as young and old, men and women stretched and twisted at various events organised by public institutions in the city.

The Ayush Department’s event at Kanteerava Stadium, titled ‘Yoga for heart’, saw the participation of more than 10,000 people. Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samiti began the event with Pranava Omkara, Shanti Mantra, breathing exercises and mental preparation.

Health Minister Shivananda Patil, who inaugurated the event, said yoga was part of the ancient wisdom handed down by our forefathers and should not be commercialised. “In 2011, the Indian team won the World Cup with the help of yoga. They should practice it more to emerge champions this time,” he said.

The yoga postures of 123-year-old seer from Kolkata Swami Shivananda Babu left participants stunned.

The Bengaluru Division of the South Western Railway also organised a yoga event in which senior officers, including Divisional Railway Manager Shri B G Mallya, took part.

About 6000 persons, including officers, junior commissioned officers and others, took part in the Army’s Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area’s event.

At PES University, about 600 students and members of the teaching faculty participated in the event. Vice Chancellor M R Doreswamy said yoga had been made part of the time-table in the university considering its importance.

At Maulana Azad International Urdu University Polytechnic and Regional Centre, staffers joined the yoga day event. Director of the Centre Khaji Ziaulla spoke about the importance of practicing yoga.