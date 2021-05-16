With Ross, Barney and David, Bengaluru City Police looks to #ArrestCorona

Taking a cue from its Mumbai counterpart, Bengaluru City Police is doing it's bit to caution social media-savvy citizens to stay indoors and stay safe as Bengaluru reels under the impact of coronavirus.

On social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, Bengaluru City Police used references to popular sitcoms like Friends, How I Met your Mother, and Schitt's Creek and their characters to ask people to follow Covid-19 protocols in the city. Using the hashtag #ArrestCorona, the City Police are trying to spread awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

Using Barney Stinson from popular sitcom How I Met your Mother, Bengaluru city police asked people look out for friends and also ensure that they are following Covid-19 protocols by tweeting, "Look out for your bros and buddies."

In a similar tweet, urging people to work together to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, Bengaluru City police referenced the television show Friends, and said "Dear F.R.I.E.N.D.S. of Bengaluru, there is nothing we can't do together as a team."

In yet another tweet, the City Police gave a message of hope saying, "This too shall pass Bengaluru. Stay put, fight on" while posting a picture of a David Rose from the popular show Schitt's Creek.

On Saturday, Karnataka crossed the six-lakh mark in active cases with the state reporting 41,664 cases. Bengaluru showed a dip in cases and reported 14,316 on Friday.