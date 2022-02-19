Woman dies in fire accident caused by leaking gas stove

A woman died and six of her family members suffered burns in a fire accident at a house in southern Bengaluru’s Kumaraswamy Layout on February 16, police said.

The fire broke out due to a leaking gas stove during the preparation of food for a remembrance ceremony around 5.30 pm, police added.

The house is located at 16th Cross, 11th Main, 2nd Stage, Kumaraswamy Layout.

Pushparaj, the house owner, had organised a remembrance ceremony for his father and invited his close family.

The stove and other kitchen paraphernalia were moved to the verandah for the food preparation. But shortly after the womenfolk got busy in the makeshift kitchen, a fire broke out in the stove and spread to the entire house.

Seven people suffered burn injuries. They were Pushparaj’s sister Parameshwari, mother Soubaghya, mother-in-law Mala, aunt Chandra, brother Sharavana, father-in-law Paramashivam and cousin Bhuvaneshwari.

The fire brigade was called to the spot and the blaze was put out.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital that gave them first aid and referred them to the state-run Victoria Hospital which has a dedicated burns ward.

But by the time they were taken there around 6.50 pm, Parameshwari had died, police said, quoting Pushparaj.

The other people are still undergoing treatment.

Gas agency booked

Pushparaj blamed the incident on the negligence of LPG service provider Bharatgas, a local distributor named Harish and a delivery boy named Vishwanath.

A senior police officer said the cylinder was delivered just a week before the incident.

The cylinder, regulator and hose pipe have been sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of the fire. Necessary action will be taken on the basis of the forensic report, the officer added.

For now, a criminal case has been filed against the gas agency, the distributor and the delivery boy.

