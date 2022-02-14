Woman donates part of her liver to ailing husband, saves his life

Woman donates part of liver to husband to save his life

  • Feb 14 2022, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 03:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 47-year-old wife demonstrated her love for her 49-year-old husband on Valentine’s Day by donating part of her liver and saving his life.

The couple Sakshi and Rakesh (names changed), hailing from Gwalior, underwent a living donor liver transplant at Aster RV Hospital.

Was battling cirrhosis

Authorities at the hospital said Rakesh was afflicted with cirrhosis for the past four years.

Dr Sonal Asthana, lead consultant, Hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) and liver transplant surgery at the hospital, said: “If a part of liver is donated, the remaining would grow back to normal size in a few weeks. This makes liver transplant from a living donor a safe form of treatment.”

Hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) surgery consists of the general surgical treatment for benign and malignant diseases of the liver, pancreas, gall bladder, and bile ducts.

Liver problems can occur due to fatty liver-induced damage, alcohol, and drug consumption, besides some metabolic disorders, Dr Sonal added.

