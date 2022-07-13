Woman PA plots astrologer's robbery, raises fake alarm

Police have picked up four people, including a woman personal assistant of an astrologer-priest, for attacking and robbing him in western Bengaluru last week.

Three armed men barged into the house of Pramodh H R, 45, located on Railway Parallel Road in Kengeri Upanagara, around 9 am on July 9. They tied him up and attacked him in the face with a knife. The gang later broke into an almirah and ran off with a safe, which contained gold and silver articles worth Rs 12 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in cash.

Before that, the gang had tied up Meghana, Pramodh's personal assistant, when she tried to scream for help.

Police had reasons to suspect Meghana. She sits in the office, which has been set up in a section of the house. Though the gang had barged straight into the house, Meghana came running there from the office. Her actions did more harm than good.

The robbers pounced on her, tied her hands and legs with her dupatta and kept attacking Pramodh. One of them stabbed him in the face. The gang then picked a rope from his home and tied him up.

Police believed Meghana was a part of the gang, which had gone into hiding in Tamil Nadu. The gang is said to have given the stolen safe to someone else. Police are making efforts to track it down, a senior officer said.