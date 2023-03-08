Woman passenger arrested after smoking in Bengaluru-bound flight lavatory

Woman held after smoking in B'luru-bound flight

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2023, 02:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 05:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for smoking in the lavatory of a Bengaluru-bound flight. 

Priyanka Chakraborty, of Sealdah district, West Bengal, was caught smoking inside the lavatory of IndiGo flight number 6E 716 late on Sunday night. The plane took off from Kolkata at 9.50 pm and landed in Bengaluru more than three hours later. 

The flight crew suspected that Priyanka was smoking in the lavatory, and made her open the door. The cigarette was found in the dustbin. 

'Unruly passenger'

The crew poured water into the dustbin, and the flight captain declared Priyanka an unruly passenger. 

This was around midnight, just 30 minutes before the flight landed. 

Soon after the flight landed, the crew handed Priyanka over to airport security. 

Shankar K, assistant manager of security at Interglobe Aviation, BIAL, subsequently filed a police complaint against her. Police arrested her for committing an act endangering the life or personal safety of others.

