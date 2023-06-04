Woman riding pillion killed in KRSTC bus-bike collision

A 55-year-old pillion rider was killed in a gruesome accident with a KSRTC bus in the heart of Bengaluru on Sunday, police said.

Latha was riding pillion on her husband Anantha Ramakrishna's scooter to the Pothys showroom on KG Road from their residence in Hebbal Kempapura. Around 3.05 pm, they were on Seshadri road when a KSRTC bus speeding down the Anand Rao Circle flyover's down ramp collided with the scooter, throwing the two off the vehicle.

As Latha fell, the wheels of the bus went over her head, crushing it and instantly killing her.

The Upparpet traffic police detained the KSRTC bus driver and seized the vehicle. They have filed an FIR against him under IPC sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence).