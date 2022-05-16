Woman stabbed in front of daughter 

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death in front of her 10-year-old daughter by a known person outside her residence in Chikkavadagere village near Hesaraghatta on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyashree C, a factory employee. She was married to Basavaiah, a private firm employee 11 years ago and the couple have two daughters. The accused has been identified as Riyaz Pasha. According to preliminary investigation, police said that around 5.30 am Bhagyashree's elder daughter heard someone screaming loudly outside her home. She woke up and came to the door to find Pasha repeatedly stabbing her mother. He immediately escaped. A severely injured Bhagyashree collapsed and was bleeding.

Police said a few minutes after Basavaiah left home to attend a housewarming ceremony at Turuvekere, Pasha had come near the house and got into an argument with Bhagyashree over some issue and stabbed her to death.

Pasha and Basavaiah had some financial issues between them. Based on the statement of the daughter, the police have taken up a case of murder against Pasha at Doddabelavangala police station. Efforts are on to nab him.