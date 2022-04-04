Woman worker dies after veil gets entangled in machine

In a freak accident, a woman working at a plastic-processing plant in western Bengaluru died due to a head injury after her veil got entangled in a machine.
Police said Shazia Banu, 28, a resident of Gangondanahalli, reported for work at ZS Plastic Processing Plant located in Chandra Layout on Saturday.
She was standing near a machine when her veil got entangled in a roller. The machine pulled her, and she fell onto it, suffering a grievous head injury. As she lost consciousness, she was rushed to a nearby hospital which referred her to Nimhans. She died on the way to Nimhans, police added.
'Unsafe' workplace
Banu's family complained to the police that the factory hadn't placed any safety measures to prevent such incidents. The factory owner has been booked for causing death by negligence, police said.
