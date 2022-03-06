Work plan will be prepared to fill potholes in Bengaluru’s CBD, Palike assures HC

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday assured the high court that a proper work plan will be prepared to fill up/repair potholes in Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD) using technology.

Gupta, who was present in the court in relation to a PIL regarding the garbage issue, requested time to submit the fresh work plan for the repair of the potholes.

The court was informed that the Python machine, service of which has been extended recently, is being used to fill potholes only on major roads. The BBMP is using its own hot mix machines on other roads, it was submitted.

BBMP’s counsel said just one python machine is available in the city. He also informed that not a single bidder came forward in the online tender for using the same technology to fill up potholes.

The bench said best available technology should be used to fill the potholes, adding that the stalemate shall not continue and asked the BBMP Chief Commissioner to prepare a work plan to use the technology.

“Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, who was called in some other case, is also present. He has assured the court that he will see a proper work plan is prepared showing the proposed plan to fill up/repair the potholes in the CBD area of Bengaluru using proper technology by maximum use of the machines, which have been earlier used in the repair of potholes,” a division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said.

The matter has been posted to March 15. The PIL was filed by Vijayan Menon and others in 2015 seeking directions to the BBMP for submitting an action taken report on repairing killer potholes. The petitioners sought directions to provide a mechanism to enable citizens to file complaints about the poor condition of streets.

Check out the latest videos from DH: