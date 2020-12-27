Work with us for a cleaner Bengaluru: BBMP chief to citizens

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta on Saturday asked citizens and RWAs to collaborate with civic officials to achieve the Swachha Bengaluru under the recently announced Bengaluru Mision-2020.

While taking part virtually in the citizen participation programme, Gupta urged citizen participation for a better waste disposal management in Bengaluru.

Advising the BBMP officials to involve citizens and RWAs to strengthen the Shuchi Mitra programme Gupta said, "We can achieve 100% waste segregation in all wards if we all work together with the motto of 'My Garbage-My Responsibility'."

He also spoke about setting up compost making centres, on the lines of the one in HSR Layout, in all BBMP zones. Currently, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed 4,200 blocks in all 198 wards by implementing the new segregation and collection system. Each block will cater to 750 to 1,000 houses.

"We need to identify 'shuchi mitra' in each of these blocks and reach out to the public through link workers,” Gupta said. “A team of officials comprising junior health inspector, ward marshal and citizen volunteer will oversee the awareness work. This apart, we must also identify a master trainer in every constituency limit to train the public in converting waste into compost," he added.

Gupta also directed BBMP’s Special Commissioner for Solid Waste Management (SWM) D Randeep to regularly conduct progress meetings with the Joint Commissioners and get updates on the waste management process.