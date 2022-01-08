Worker buried alive after landslide in drainage pit

A construction worker was buried alive after the earth caved in on him at an underground drainage site in southwestern Bengaluru on Friday, police said.
Dhanaraj, 31, a native of Kollegal, Chamarajanagar district, was levelling drainage pipes in a large pit dug up near the East West College junction in BEL Layout Phase 2, Magadi Road, when he came under an avalanche of soil around 1 pm.
Rescue workers pulled out a grievously injured Dhanaraj and rushed him to hospital but he died on the way.
In a police complaint, Dhanaraj’s wife blamed the project contractor, engineer and supervisor among others for the tragedy. Police have opened a case under IPC section 304 A (death caused by negligence) and are likely to take action against those named in the complaint, a senior officer said.
The UGD project had been contracted to infrastructure company L&T which had provided accommodation to the workers.
