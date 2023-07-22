World Brain Day at Nimhans

Around 300 students participated in the World Brain Day observations at Nimhans on Saturday. The theme for this year's observations was 'Brain health and disability–Leave no one behind'.
PG students and faculty members from seven colleges attended the event, where mental health professionals explained the functions of brain regions and measures to improve brain health.
"We also discussed options such as EEG neurofeedback and cognitive retraining that can help people with issues such as addiction, schizophrenia, traumatic brain injury, etc. Students also got exposure to various cognitive tests," said Dr Jamuna Rajeswaran, who heads the clinical psychology department at Nimhans.
