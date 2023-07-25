World Design Organisation inks MoU with BBMP to spruce up city

Canada-based World Design Organisation (WDO) and the BBMP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, paving the way for the entry of global architects in designing public infrastructure projects in Bengaluru.

The agreement is expected to add aesthetic appeal to projects such as flyovers, footpaths, and waterways, among others, that are currently poorly done as compared to private projects.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and delegates from WDO in the Vidhana Soudha. The scope of the project, Shivakumar said, has been expanded from the initially proposed BBMP limits to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (BMRDA) region.

As per the agreement, the state government will provide a total of Rs 200 crore over the next five years. Around 79% of the grant (Rs 159.50 crore) has been set aside for developing prototypes of a range of projects, be it flyovers, skywalks, bus stands or footpaths. The remaining Rs 40.50 crore will be spent on the secretariat, hosting WDO events and preparing a study to assess the impact of the programme.

Officials said Bengaluru was conferred with the 'World Design Protopolis' award by WDO in 2019-20 based on the presentation made by the BBMP and the Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology.

Shivakumar was hopeful that the MoU will provide a blueprint for all projects. “There is not much scope to make any changes in the BBMP area. We will use the designs to fix areas falling in the outskirts of Bengaluru, which is fast growing. The government plans to create a new Bengaluru and this agreement is a much needed one,” he said.