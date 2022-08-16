World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

A380, the world's largest and most spacious passenger aircraft, is coming soon to Namma Bengaluru.

Emirates Airlines will be deploying the jumbo jet on the busy Bengaluru-Dubai route from October 30 onwards, several years after the runway at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) became compliant with Code F to receive the airliner. Code F aircraft are those with a wingspan of more than 65 metres but less than 80 metres. A380's wingspan is 79.8 metres long.

Boeing 747 is the only other passenger plane under Code F.

A380 is a full-length double-decker plane with a seating capacity of more than 500. Bengaluru will be the third Indian city — after Delhi and Mumbai — to receive the jumbo jet. For Emirates Airlines, it will be the second Indian city where it will deploy the A380 as a daily service. The airline has been flying A380 on the Mumbai-Dubai route since 2014.

On the Bengaluru-Dubai route, the daily A380 flights will operate as EK568/569 in a three-class configuration, offering seats in the economy, business and first classes.

EK568 will take off from Dubai at 9.25 pm (local time) on October 30 and touch down at Bengaluru at 2.30 am the next day. The return flight EK569 will depart from the KIA at 4.30 am on October 31 and land in Dubai at 7.10 am (local time).

A380 seats in the economy class will be wider with extra legroom. The business class will have fully flat seats while the first class will have private suites and shower spas, according to the airline.

As of November 2021, as many as 249 A380s were flying to 70 destinations in the world. Over 400 airports are A380 compatible, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in India.

A380 was first inducted into commercial service on October 25, 2007, with Singapore Airlines. The manufacturer, Airbus, stopped its production in May last year.