Yaas-induced rain drenches Bengaluru, gusts uproot trees

Underpasses at Mehkri Circle and Malleswaram were flooded by the rainwater

Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 26 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 02:04 ist
For these girls, Tuesday's showers provided the perfect opportunity to play to their heart's content. The picture is from Nayandahalli, Mysuru Road, West Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Ranju P

Two days of intense clouds gave way to gusty winds and bouts of heavy rainfall in many parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.

The pre-monsoon showers, attributed to the cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, inundated roads and underpasses, choked drains and uprooted trees in several localities, officials said. The impact was especially harsh on southern and western Bengaluru.

Localities that received the heavy rainfall included Basaveshwara Nagar, Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleswaram, Vasanthnagar, Koramangala, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, RR Nagar and Anjanapura, according to sources in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Underpasses at Mehkri Circle and Malleswaram were flooded by the rainwater.

Police personnel keeping the lockdown vigil at intersections had to run for cover to escape the rainfall.

At some places, the gusts toppled the police bandobast tents. Traffic police were seen clearing clogged drains to drain the stagnant water on roads.

Except for falling tree branches and flooded underpasses, there were no major complaints, the BBMP said.

