Yelahanka land surveyor caught taking Rs 5k bribe

A land surveyor was caught taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 on Monday, according to Lokayukta police.

Lokayukta police said they caught Ashok M B taking a bribe from a landowner in the parking lot of the taluk office in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru.

He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Ongoing investigations are being conducted.

Chandrashekar B M, who owns about 17.5 guntas of land in Bagalur village in northeastern Bengaluru, applied online for an 11E Sketch mutation on August 17 this year. He wanted to give his daughter about two guntas of land.

The work was assigned to Ashok, a licensed land surveyor. Chandrashekar contacted him on the phone but the latter insisted on a personal meeting. Chandrashekar agreed. When the two met, Ashok demanded Rs 20,000 for the procedure. But Chandrashekar didn't want to pay the bribe and filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police.

On directions from the Lokayukta police, Chandrashekar met Ashok in the parking lot and paid him Rs 5,000. That's when the Lokayukta police caught Ashok red-handed.