Yelahanka, RWF residents in panic after leopard sighting    

Residents in Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) and in surrounding areas have been on high alert after a leopard was sighted in the campus in Yelahanka.

CCTV footage revealed that the big cat entered the campus around 11 pm on Saturday and has remained there since. Karnataka forest department officials confirmed that the leopard had made its way into the campus.

“We received the complaint on Sunday morning that the leopard was spotted by their officers on Saturday night. Our team inspected the premises and it has been confirmed that it was a leopard,” said Manjunath H V, Range Forest Officer (Yelahanka).

The officer said they had set up a cage and laid a trap to snag the animal inside the RWF campus.

Forest officials are yet to ascertain the age and other details of the leopard.

The animal’s sighting has sent local residents into a tizzy. Doddaballapura Road has several high-rise apartments occupied by thousands of people. Hundreds belonging to the officers at the RWF live inside the campus.

“We received the video on our WhatsApp group and we have all been slightly worried ever since. A leopard is such a big animal and it is scary to know that one of them is found in the nearby area”, said a resident of a high-rise apartment on Doddaballapur Road.

Manjunath said this was the first time the intrusion of a wild animal has been reported in the area that had never seen such an incident in the recent past.

