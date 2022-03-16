Yeshwantpur APMC market to move to Dasanapura soon

Yeshwantpur APMC market to shift to Dasanapura in two months

S T Somashekar conceded that a 'hidden lobby' was behind the delay in shifting the market

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 16 2022, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 09:29 ist
The APMC market in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

The APMC market at Yeshwantpur will be shifted to Dasanapura on the city’s outskirts in the next two months. 

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar announced this while answering a question asked by MLC S Ravi in the Legislative Council on Tuesday. 

The minister conceded that a “hidden lobby” was behind the delay in shifting the market. “There is a lobby behind shopkeepers refusing to shift to Dasanapura. But in the next two months, we will be shifting everything,” he said.  The shifting is expected to avoid traffic snarls caused by the movement of thousands of goods vehicles in Yeshwantpur.

