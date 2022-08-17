Yeshwantpur Circle to be shut for traffic

Traffic movement on the crucial C V Raman Road is set to be hit with a stretch of the thoroughfare from BHEL Junction to Yeshwantpur Circle set to be closed for traffic for 30 days from August 18 to facilitate white topping work by the BBMP.

According to Yeshwantpur traffic police, the movement of vehicles in the westward direction towards Yeshwantpur Circle will be banned. The stretch is widely used by motorists heading towards Rajajinagar and Yeshwantpur from Jayamahal, Cantonment, Malleswaram and Sadashivnagar.

The police have suggested motorists to use the alternative roads for the next 30 days.

Motorists coming from Malleswaram 18th Cross will have to take a left turn at Circle Maramma Temple head on Margosa Road, take a right turn at Malleswaram 15th Cross and move on Yeshwantpur 8th Main Road to reach Yeshwantpur Circle.

Alternative roads

Motorists coming from Mekhri Circle will have to take a left turn at BHEL Junction then head towards Circle Maramma Temple, where they have to take a right turn towards Margosa Road, turn right on Malleswaram 15th Cross and move on Yeshwantpur 8th Main Road to reach Yeshwantpur Circle.

Motorists coming from Mekhri Circle will have to take a right turn at Sadashivanagar police station, move till Kuvempu Circle and turn left towards BEL Circle to go towards Tumakuru Road and other areas.