Yeshwantpur railway station’s entry via Platform 1 to be closed from July 18

Yeshwantpur rly station’s entry to be shut from July 18

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 15 2023, 02:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 03:06 ist
Yeshwantpur Railway Station. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

With the authorities planning to begin redevelopment work, entry to the Yeshwantpur railway station via Platform 1 will be closed for passengers from July 18.

Officials of the South Western Railway (SWR) have requested passengers to enter the station from the Platform 6 side entry near the Yeshwantpur metro station on Tumukuru Road and access other platforms through the foot overbridges in the station.

Parking will be available only on Platform 6 and battery-operated cars will be available on a chargeable basis.

Railway authorities have also noted that the digital information boards will be out of service for a few days. All railway-related information will be relayed through manual announcements during this time. 

Bengaluru
Yeshwantpur railway station

