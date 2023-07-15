Yeshwantpur railway station’s entry via Platform 1 to be closed from July 18

With the authorities planning to begin redevelopment work, entry to the Yeshwantpur railway station via Platform 1 will be closed for passengers from July 18.
Officials of the South Western Railway (SWR) have requested passengers to enter the station from the Platform 6 side entry near the Yeshwantpur metro station on Tumukuru Road and access other platforms through the foot overbridges in the station.
Also Read | Railway police to patrol ladies coaches of Mumbai suburban trains at night
Parking will be available only on Platform 6 and battery-operated cars will be available on a chargeable basis.
Railway authorities have also noted that the digital information boards will be out of service for a few days. All railway-related information will be relayed through manual announcements during this time.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations
PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron
Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies
Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers
AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent
Man arrested in UP for peeing in Dalit youth's ear
World cycling body bans trans women from female events
Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options