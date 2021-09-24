Yet another blast in Bengaluru, several critically injured

Many people were injured and several reportedly facing breathing issuess after a blast at the boiler unit of a chemical factory in Attibele in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday.
This is the second such blast in the city in two days.
More to follow...
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India
'Kota Factory 2' series review: A missed opportunity
Who will be the next Bond?
Dubai turns page on Covid: Jobs market hottest in 2 yrs
IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: SWOT Analysis
Ancient footprints re-write human history in America
ITC Maurya told to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut