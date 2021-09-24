Yet another blast in Bengaluru, several critically hurt

Yet another blast in Bengaluru, several critically injured

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 24 2021, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 16:04 ist
Clouds of smoke seen near in the blast area. Credit: Special Arrangement

Many people were injured and several reportedly facing breathing issuess after a blast at the boiler unit of a chemical factory in Attibele in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday.

This is the second such blast in the city in two days. 

More to follow...   

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Bengaluru news

