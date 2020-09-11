'You made me a Bakra': Sanjjanaa gets into feisty spat with cop on dope test

Claiming that she was made a scapegoat in the Sandalwood drugs scandal, actress Sanjjanaa Galrani refused to take the dope test on Thursday. She, however, budged after police threatened her with contempt of court action.

Sanjjanaa, who has done dozens of films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages, was arrested in the murky scandal on September 8.

She got into an argument with CCB inspector Puneeth Kumar soon after being taken to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram. The CCB had taken permission from the court to subject Sanjjanaa and another Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi to the hair follicle drug test.

The test screens for illicit drug use and the misuse of prescription medication. A small amount of hair is removed from the head using scissors. The sample is then analysed for signs of drug use during the 90 days preceding the test.

Sanjjanaa put her foot down, saying the CCB made her a ‘bakra’ (scapegoat) by bringing her to the hospital. She invoked her fundamental rights and refused to take the test.

“It is my fundamental right to say no to undergo any test. My lawyer has to tell me about these tests. You have made me bakra by bringing here. There is no evidence against me. Why have you brought me here? I want to know the reason. Nobody has got any rights to argue with me. I have not done any mistake. If I had called someone over phone, it is not any fault. So I won’t undergo a test,” she told the inspector.

The CCB officer’s reasoning that they were only following the court’s orders didn’t cut much ice with the actress. CCB officers then started recording a video of the spat and threatened to submit it to the court as “evidence”.

Sanjjanaa relented after 15 minutes when the inspector explained the consequences of violating court orders or blocking the investigation.

The CCB says the actress has been “creating drama” right from the day of her arrest. Soon after she was picked up on September 8, she complained about health issues. But a test showed she was medically fit, the CCB said.

Later, when the CCB moved her to the Government Home for Women, she asked not to be put up in the same room as Ragini. The two actresses do not seem to get along.