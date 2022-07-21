Yuva Vedike to honour Covid warriors

Sandesh Yuva Vedike is celebrating its 30th annual day by honouring corona warriors, honest government officials, social workers and writers.

The award ceremony will take place at Nayana Sabhangana in Kannada Bhavan on July 21 at 5.30 pm.

Sri Sri Sri Soumyanatha Swamiji from the Adhichunchanagiri Mutt, Sri Sri Sri Shivarudra Swamiji from Beli Mutt, and Sri Sri Sri Dr Aarooda Bharathi Swamiji from Siddharooda Mission Ashrama will be present.

Housing Minister V Somanna, Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan, Karnataka Border Area Development Authority President Dr C Somashekar, and Karnataka Sahitya Parishat President Dr Mahesh Joshi will inaugurate the event.

Singer Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, actor Suchendra Prasad, art critic Dr Surya Prasad, and vice-president of Karnataka Cancer Society Madhura Ashok are among the recipients of the award.

BBMP health officers from various wards will also be felicitated.

For details, contact: K Somashekar (9844056331) and L Venugopal (9844015183),