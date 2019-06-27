Zero power cut days ahead in 5 Bescom subdivisions

From transformers blocking the footpath to dangerously sagging power lines, the Bescom infrastructure is set to be overhauled soon in five model subdivisions where consumers will enjoy zero power cut days.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (Bescom) Managing Director C Shikha spoke about the project during a phone-in interaction organised by Prajavani and Deccan Herald.

“Works will be taken up on priority in the subdivisions. The project will improve the quality of electricity, reducing fluctuations and disruptions besides cutting distribution loss,” she said.

Shikha spoke about the project while answering a question from Lokesh, a resident of Peenya, who complained about a transformer blocking the footpath. “We have already installed 3,000 special design transformers to reduce space taken by such infrastructure on footpaths. Peenya is one of the five subdivsions that will get a facelift. First preference is for places where the lines are sagging,” she said.

The company has set a deadline of two years for the project. Of the Rs 951.51 crore, Rs 329.77 crore has been released for various works, including provision of additional transformers and compact substations in the five subdivisions. The project aims to ensure zero power cuts.

Bescom has taken up another project to convert all its overhead lines (lower than 11 kv) to underground cables (UG) at an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore.

When Muniraju, a resident of CMR Road in Banaswadi, raised the question of digging work affecting commuters, Shikha said she was holding regular coordination meetings with BBMP officials to repair the roads.

“Bescom’s underground cable works do not involve digging roads. A pit is dug every 200 m and horizontal digging is taken up. The contractor has to close the pits within 48 hours causing minimum inconvenience,” she said.