Track-laying work on Kengeri metro line to be completed in January

The work on laying of the track between Mysore Road and Kengeri in the Phase 2 extension of the Reach 2 line is set to be completed by the end of January, with officials setting March-end as the target for completion of the remaining work.

The 6.46-km extension line has grown by about 1.5 km thanks to the further extension from Kengeri to Challaghatta. The total length of the track has gone up to 17,628 track metres, with officials stating that most of the line has been handed over to the contractors.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had originally planned to complete the track-laying work by December. However, the shortage of labourers caused by the pandemic has caused a delay of a month.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said the work on laying of tracks will be completed by the end of January. “Installation of traction systems, including a third rail, as well as a signalling and telecommunication system will be completed by March,” he said.

The corporation’s news letters from the last few months show that casting of track plinth has been progressing at the rate of around 1,500 to 1,700 track metres.

In the second week of December, BMRCL had taken up work on electrical cable-laying at the Mysore Road metro station. Officials said much of the remaining work like the interior and finishing works inside the metro stations will be taken up parallelly.

If everything goes as planned, BMRCL is expected to take up internal tests and trial runs in April-May and commission the line in the next two months following safety clearance.

The work on connecting the Challaghatta station and the depot, delayed due to right of way issues with NICE Road, is expected to take additional time.