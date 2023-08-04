Traffic advisory for flower show in Bengaluru

Traffic advisory for flower show in Bengaluru

For the next twelve days, until August 15, parking will be prohibited in areas around Lalbagh.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 04 2023, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 01:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for the Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh starting on Friday.

For the next twelve days, until August 15, parking will be prohibited in areas around Lalbagh. Parking is prohibited on both sides of Dr Marigowda Road (Lalbagh main gate to NIMHANS), K H Road (K H circle to Shantinagar junction), Lalbagh Road, Siddaiah Road, BTS Road (BMTC junction towards the post office), Krumbigal Road, and on both sides of the road from Lalbagh west gate through RV teachers college, Ashoka Pillar, and Siddapura junction. 

Two-wheeler parking is instead allowed on the premises of Al-Ameen College of Law. Four-wheelers can park in the Shantinagar bus station parking lot. 

