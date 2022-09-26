Traffic diversions in B'luru due to dignitaries' visit

Traffic diversions in Bengaluru owing to dignitaries' visit

  • Sep 26 2022, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 22:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Owing to the visits of dignitaries to the city, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued traffic diversions for Tuesday and Wednesday.

* On Tuesday, the stretch from Raj Bhavan Road to Thimmaiah Circle and Richmond Circle to Baldwin Girls' High School will be used as a two-way road.

* On Tuesday, between 9.30 am and 11.30 am, the BTP has requested the public to avoid Raj Bhavan Road-Infantry Road-KR Road and Cubbon Road-Dickenson Road-MG Road-Old Airport Road-Suranjan Das Road.

* On Tuesday, between 3.40 pm and 8 pm, traffic is likely to be affected on Raj Bhavan Road-Infantry Road-Queen's Road-Kasturba Road–Richmond Road-Langford Road-Ambedkar Road.

* On Wednesday, between 9 am and 9.30 am, the BTP has requested the public to avoid Raj Bhavan Road-Infantry Road-KR Road and Cubbon Road-Dickenson Road-MG Road-Old Airport Road.

