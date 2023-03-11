Traffic fine collection crosses Rs 5 cr in 8 days

As of 6.45 pm on Saturday, the police collected Rs 45,02,950, clearing 15,711 cases in one day

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 11 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 03:16 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Eight days after the state government approved the extension of the 50% concession on fines, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have collected over Rs 5 crore to date. 

As of 6.45 pm on Saturday, the police collected Rs 45,02,950, clearing 15,711 cases in one day. About 5,817 cases were cleared by personal digital assistants, bringing in Rs 17,85,700. About 4,697 cases were cleared by traffic violators via Paytm, after paying a total of Rs 13,36,300 and 182 cases were cleared at automation centres after traffic violators paid a total of Rs 46,550. As many as 5,015 cases were cleared via Bengaluru One, bringing in a total of Rs 13,34,400 to the traffic police. 

This brings the total collection to Rs 5,69,20,400 after clearing 1,97,732 cases of traffic violations.

