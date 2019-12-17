Traffic piles up as Sirsi Circle flyover partially shut

Rush-hour traffic piled up on many roads in central and western Bengaluru on Monday as a portion of the busy Sirsi Circle flyover was shut for second asphalting in a year.

There was bumper-to-bumper traffic on the 15-km stretch between Corporation Circle and Kengeri as vehicles plying from Mysuru Road to Town Hall were banned from using the flyover.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is relaying one carriageway of the flyover at a cost of Rs 4.32 crore. The work is expected to take 30 days. The roadwork started just a week after Mayor M Gowtham Kumar inspected the flyover and asked the traffic police to provide for detours.

Motorists had to use the service road dotted with four-arm junctions where the vehicle density is higher.

Irfan Pasha, an auto-rickshaw driver who uses the flyover on a daily basis, called the traffic congestion “depressing”. “Most of the roads are already congested and this work is adding insult to injury. We want better roads but how many times do the authorities need to repair a road,” he asked, referring to the roadworks carried out on the flyover last year.

The previous roadworks also resulted in the closure of the flyover. “Authorities are repairing it again, which means they didn’t do it properly last year,” Pasha said.