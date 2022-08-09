Traffic police announces road diversions due to Muharram rally  

Road diversions announced due to Muharram rally  

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 09 2022, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 03:33 ist

In view of the Muharram rally scheduled to be held between Johnson Market Junction to CMP Junction on Hosur Road, traffic will be diverted on the stretch to manage vehicle movement, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) said.

The rally is scheduled to be held from 1 pm to 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Traffic on both directions will be diverted between Vellara Junction-Hosur intersection (Shoolay Circle) to CMP Junction.

Vehicles from Brigade Road must turn right at Vellara Junction and those from India Garage have to turn left to proceed towards Richmond Circle.

Vehicles from Adugodi must turn left at the cemetery cross while heavy vehicles have to turn left towards Mico Junction at Adugodi Junction and those from Shantinagar must turn left at Nanjappa Circle instead of CMP Junction.

Bengaluru news
Bengaluru
Traffic police
Muharram

