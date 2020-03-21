Train ticket cancellation rules relaxed

Passengers of trains cancelled between March 21 and April 15 can get a refund up to 45 days from the date of the journey instead of the usual deadline of up to 72 hours.

The relaxation is aimed at preventing crowding by removing urgency and maintaining social distancing. "The refund of tickets across the counter can be taken up to 45 days from the date of the journey instead of three hours/72 hours normally," the South Western Railway said in a press release.

If a train is not cancelled but passengers don't want to perform the journey between 21 March and April 15, the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) for a refund can be submitted up to 30 days from the date of the journey (instead of the usual deadline of three days) at railway stations.

If a train is not cancelled but passengers don't want to perform the journey between March 21 and April 15, the TDR application for a refund can be submitted to the chief commercial manager's/chief claims officer's office up to 60 days from the date of the journey (instead of the usual 10 days).

Passengers who don't want to travel can cancel by calling the railway helpline 139 and get a refund at ticket counters up to 30 days (instead of before the departure of the train).