Training programme for special educators

Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA), a non-profit founded by parents of children with dyslexia, will conduct an ‘Intensive Teacher Training Programme’ in Bengaluru, from April 10 to May 20.

Graduates with English language skills who desire to work with dyslexic children can enroll for the course.

Theory classes will be followed by an internship.

Dyslexic children have difficulty in reading, writing, spelling and mathematics, despite having an average or above average IQ.

Nearly 10-15% of school-going children are estimated to have dyslexia, said a press release from MDA.

The programme starts with building an understanding of learning disabilities at various levels, and then explores the skills that need to be built and sustained for a child with dyslexia.

It will also cover the design of Individualised Education Plans.

These modules enable a special educator to identify and provide effective remedial support to a child with dyslexia, according to MDA.

MDA president D Chandrasekhar said their special educators have been successfully using teaching methodologies from the programme for the past 30 years.

Contact details

The programme will be held at the Centre for Learning Leadership and Excellence (CLLE), Jayanagar 4th T Block East.

Those interested, can write to training.mdachennai@gmail.com or call 9940389751 or 9840488910.