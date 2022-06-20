Trains linking Tumakuru, Prasanthi Nilayam, Arsikere introduced

The South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced three pairs of trains to connect Tumakuru, Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam and Arsikere starting Tuesday.

The Tumakuru-Arsikere-Tumakuru DEMU (06513/4), Banaswadi-Tumakuru-Banaswadi DEMU Express (06511/2), and Yeshwantpur-Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam-Yeshwantpur MEMU Special (06515/6) will provide the unreserved express services. The three pairs of trains will begin operations in both directions.

The SWR has also modified timings of two trains with effect from June 23. The KSR Bengaluru-Bangarpet (06561), Mysuru-KSR-Bengaluru MEMU (06256), Jolarpettai-KSR Bengaluru (06552) have been revised by 5 to 10 minutes.