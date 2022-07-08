Transfer threat: AAB requests CJI for probe

The Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) has requested the Chief Justice of India to launch an in-house enquiry on the influence borne on Justice H P Sandesh by a co-judge of the Karnataka High Court. In a letter addressed to the CJI, the AAB has also sought that a code of conduct is framed on dos and don’ts for judges to stop such instances in future.

On Monday, during the hearing on a bail petition by an accused in a bribery case, Justice Sandesh had made remarks about the functioning of the Anti Corruption Bureau. Justice Sandesh had said he received a transfer threat for his remarks against the ACB. He said a HC judge mentioned to him an instance of another judge being transferred.

“We request that a clear ‘Lakshman rekha’ be drawn on the prohibition of Judges to discuss case matters as this would amount to influencing the Judge/s of the court as such incidents will shock the conscience of every man,” AAB president Vivek Subba Reddy, general secretary T G Ravi And treasurer M T Harish stated in their letter.