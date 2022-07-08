Transfer threat: AAB requests CJI for probe

Transfer threat: AAB requests CJI for probe

On Monday, during the hearing on a bail petition by an accused in a bribery case, Justice Sandesh had made remarks about the functioning of the ACB

DHNS
DHNS, Benglaluru,
  • Jul 08 2022, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 04:22 ist

The Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) has requested the Chief Justice of India to launch an in-house enquiry on the influence borne on Justice H P Sandesh by a co-judge of the Karnataka High Court. In a letter addressed to the CJI, the AAB has also sought that a code of conduct is framed on dos and don’ts for judges to stop such instances in future.

On Monday, during the hearing on a bail petition by an accused in a bribery case, Justice Sandesh had made remarks about the functioning of the Anti Corruption Bureau. Justice Sandesh had said he received a transfer threat for his remarks against the ACB. He said a HC judge mentioned to him an instance of another judge being transferred.

“We request that a clear ‘Lakshman rekha’ be drawn on the prohibition of Judges to discuss case matters as this would amount to influencing the Judge/s of the court as such incidents will shock the conscience of every man,” AAB president Vivek Subba Reddy, general secretary T G Ravi And treasurer M T Harish stated in their letter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Advocates Association
CJI

What's Brewing

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Empowering Indian artisans in a world of fast fashion

Empowering Indian artisans in a world of fast fashion

Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says

Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says

'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday

'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday

 