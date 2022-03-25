Transformer blast: Bescom to pay Rs 10-lakh compensation

The state government will conduct an audit to identify dangerous transformers, Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The announcement came shortly after Chaithanya, a 19-year-old woman who had suffered 50 per cent burns in a transformer blast at Manganahalli, near Jnanabharathi, died. Her father, Shivaraj, 55, died on Wednesday after suffering 70 per cent burns.

The minister also announced that Bescom would pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the victims. He also promised a probe into the delay in the official response to a complaint on fumes emitting from the transformer and action against those responsible.

Also Read — Transformer blast kills man, daughter in Bengaluru

While the accident took place around 3 pm, there was an initial complaint about the fumes on 1912 (Bescom helpline) hours earlier, he conceded.

"A lead wire in the transformer had melted, causing the oil to leak, which, in turn, led to the blast. Local residents noticed the smoke and fire in the transformer at 11:50 am and alerted the Bescom officials. But unfortunately, Bescom staff did not attend to it. Had they acted swiftly, this tragedy would not have occurred," the minister said.

The minister was responding to the issue raised in the Zero Hour by Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: