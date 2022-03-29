Transformer blast deaths: Two Bescom engineers arrested

Jnanabharathi police have arrested two Bescom engineers for the transformer blast that killed a father-daughter duo near Manganahalli bridge.

Assistant Engineer (AE) Dinesh and Junior Engineer (JE) Mahantesh are attached with Bescom’s Anjananagar, Byadarahalli O&M Unit.

A senior police officer said the duo had been arrested and released on station bail according to the charges imposed on them. The officer added that police acquired the list of names from Bescom of those responsible for the transformer blast. The two engineers are responsible for the transformer’s maintenance and that of a few other materials used in power distribution.

They were also responsible for attending to consumer complaints on power supply, quality and other technical issues. “We have also found that the local residents had complained about the faulty transformer on March 23 when the blast happened. We will further investigate and take action on the staff who received the complaint on 1912 (helpline) and who was assigned to go to the spot for the repair work,” the officer added.

Siddaraju, a 55-year-old security guard, and his 19-year-old daughter Chaitanya, both residens of Manganahalli, were killed in the blast around 3 pm on March 23. They rode a scooter that went close to the transformer when it exploded.

The severely injured victims were admitted to the burns ward of Victoria Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

