Transgenders allegedly murder transperson

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2020, 01:24am ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 03:37am ist
A transperson was murdered by a group of transgenders in Subramanyapura in South Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Viji alias Vijaya, a resident of Subramanyapura. She was staying along with other transgenders in a rented house.

According to the police, around 5.30 pm, Viji and the other accused transgenders got into a fight. It turned ugly and they assaulted her brutally with blunt metal objects.

A seriously injured Viji fell unconscious and the accused rushed her to a nearby hospital in an auto-rickshaw, but she died on the way. The accused abandoned the body in the vehicle and escaped. The Subramanyapura police have taken up a case of murder and formed a team to nab the accused. The reason for the fight will be ascertained only after the accused is arrested, an investigating officer said.

