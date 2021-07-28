Transport workers to protest 'injustice' to colleagues

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 28 2021, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 02:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A section of road transport corporation workers have announced protests on Thursday seeking the reinstatement of colleagues who were sacked or suspended for participating in the strike in April.

H D Revappa, president of the KSRTC Employees’ Federation, which is affiliated to the CITU, said the protest would begin at Freedom Park.

KSRTC
protest
Bengaluru

