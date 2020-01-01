Trash hunt fails as BBMP plays spoilsport

The Ugly Indian civic group’s hunt for garbage black spots in the city’s party hub on New Year’s Day ended in disappointment as municipal workers had cleaned up the streets much before.

When 40 civic volunteers showed up on MG Road, Church Street and Brigade Road on Wednesday morning hoping to find tonnes of garbage thrown by New Year’s revellers, all that they could find was a mere eight kilograms of solid waste. Most of the trash had already been cleared by the BBMP pourakarmikas.

Called ‘Trash’ure Hunt’, the TUI’s cleanliness drive was widely publicised. Participants were asked to post pictures of trash. MostTrash Spots Found and Ugliest Spot were some of the awards. But the BBMP played spoilsport. A source in the civic body said its municipal workers collected about 10 tonnes of garbage from the three streets. Still, three TUI volunteers — Tanvi, Niveditha and Suchith — won awards based on the pictures of trash that they posted.

D Randeep, Special Commissioner (SWM), BBMP, attended the ‘Trash’ure Hunt’.