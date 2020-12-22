Trees axed at war memorial without due process: Plea in HC

The high court has directed the BBMP to forward to the National War Memorial Park Trust its order that asked government agencies to approach an expert committee before felling any tree.

The court gave the direction on Monday on an application that alleged that trees were cut down at the National War Memorial Park, located on Miller’s Road in the heart of Bengaluru, without the due process being followed.

The counsel for the BBMP informed a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka that the civic body hadn’t permitted the felling of any tree. He, however, clarified that around 30 eucalyptus trees have already been felled.

The counsel further said that according to the trust, no prior permission is required to cut down eucalyptus trees. The court was also informed that the trees were axed to facilitate the installation of a MIG-21 aircraft at the park.

The bench directed the BBMP to forward its order of December 9, 2020, which had asked the agencies involved in developmental works to approach an expert committee appointed by the court before cutting down trees. This was important from the point of view of saving trees, the court had stated.