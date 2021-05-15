Trio held for illegally selling oxygen in Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested three people, including a nursing service provider, who sold oxygen cylinders in black for an exorbitant price in Cottonpet.

Officials at CCB’s narcotic wing received information that a gang is selling oxygen in the black market and sent an official as a decoy to purchase the cylinders.

The gang, comprising of 27-year-old Manjunath S B, who runs a home health nursing service, his 30-year-old associate and driver Raj Kumar, and an oxygen agency employee Anil Kumar agreed to sell a cylinder costing Rs 10,000 for Rs 18,000.

A police team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Gautham detained the trio when they came to deliver the cylinder at Cottonpet.

Manjunath possessed details of patients in need of oxygen since he provided home nursing services. He passed on the list to Anil and Raj to supply the cylinders at 70% to 80% more than the actual cost.

Police seized two oxygen cylinders, an oxygen concentrator, six oxygen regulators, a car, mobile phones and Rs 2,000 in cash. The seized items are valued at Rs 5 lakh. A case has been registered against the trio at the Cottonpet police station for further investigation.