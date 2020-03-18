Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2020, 01:23am ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 03:39am ist
Representative Image

A Devanahalli resident has been arrested for raping a 20-year-old maid from Tripura, a senior police officer said. 

Deekshith is suspected to have sexually assaulted the woman in an apartment in Devanahalli last week, said Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast). 

The woman works and lives in the apartment. Deekshith often visited the same apartment as his brother lives there. On March 13, around 5 pm, he went to the apartment and dragged the woman into a room, tied her up and raped her. He fled after the woman started bleeding and complained of severe stomach pain. A female roommate refused to help the victim and instead sided with the suspect, Guled said. 

The woman later called up her friends who rushed in and took her to a hospital. After the treatment, she filed a police complaint. 

Deekshith has been booked for rape (IPC section 376) and wrongful confinement (342).

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The woman’s roommate was also booked. 

 

