Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

A Devanahalli resident has been arrested for raping a 20-year-old maid from Tripura, a senior police officer said.

Deekshith is suspected to have sexually assaulted the woman in an apartment in Devanahalli last week, said Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

The woman works and lives in the apartment. Deekshith often visited the same apartment as his brother lives there. On March 13, around 5 pm, he went to the apartment and dragged the woman into a room, tied her up and raped her. He fled after the woman started bleeding and complained of severe stomach pain. A female roommate refused to help the victim and instead sided with the suspect, Guled said.

The woman later called up her friends who rushed in and took her to a hospital. After the treatment, she filed a police complaint.

Deekshith has been booked for rape (IPC section 376) and wrongful confinement (342).

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The woman’s roommate was also booked.