Truck collides with car on Hebbal flyover; none hurt

Several motorists had a narrow escape from a dangerous accident as a BBMP truck lost control on the Hebbal flyover in northern Bengaluru and smashed an upcoming car.

The trucker, heading to Majestic from Yelahanka on Wednesday afternoon, was speeding and lost control on the flyover’s down ramp.

It entered the opposite lane by knocking down the divider, hit the car heading towards the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) before partially landing over the sidewall.

A senior police officer said the drivers of both the vehicles escaped with minor injuries, though the vehicles have been completely damaged.

Hebbal traffic police cleared the vehicles and shifted the injured people to the hospital. The officer further said that a major accident was averted as the truck did not fall into the road below, where several vehicles were passing.

Hebbal traffic police have taken up a case and are investigating. The truck driver

has been detained for questioning.